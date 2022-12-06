Anniversaries abound at 2022 'It's a Wonderful Life' Festival in Seneca Falls

Several anniversaries will be celebrated when the village of Seneca Falls hosts its annual "It's a Wonderful Life" Festival this weekend.

The festival will mark the 20th anniversary of the first Seneca Falls visit by Karolyn Grimes, who played Zuzu in the classic 1946 holiday movie that the village is rumored to have inspired. Grimes will be joined at this year's festival by Jimmy Hawkins (Tommy Bailey), Michael Chapin (young George Bailey's friend) and Donald and Ronald Collins (young Pete), all with several appearances scheduled.

This year will also be the 125th anniversary of the births of the movie's director, the legendary Frank Capra, and Antonio Varacalli. The latter's heroic leap off the Bridge Street bridge to save a woman drowning in the Cayuga and Seneca Barge Canal led to his death and, as the rumor goes, the scene in the movie where the angel Clarence leaps off a bridge to save Jimmy Stewart's George Bailey.

Trinity Church, 27 Fall St., Seneca Falls, will host presentations about Capra and Varacalli on Friday, Dec. 9. Elizabeth Kress, granddaughter of Varacalli's sister, will give the first presentation at 10:30 a.m., and writer Harold Buccholz will present "In His Own Words: Frank Capra on 'It's a Wonderful Life'" at 12:15 p.m.

Another part of this weekend's festival will plan for a future anniversary. A time capsule will be created for opening in 2046, the 100th anniversary of the premiere of the movie. Visitors will be able to add comments to the capsule about what the movie means to them beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the "It's a Wonderful Life Museum, 32 Fall St., Seneca Falls.

Other highlights of the festival will include horse-drawn wagon rides through the village, screenings of the movie, the "Merry Christmas, George Bailey" radio play, the It's a Wonderful Run 5K and more.

For more information, including a full schedule of festival events, visit therealbedfordfalls.com or wonderfullifemuseum.com.