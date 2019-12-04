With Christmas around the corner, a couple events this weekend in Auburn will offer a wide array of handmade gift ideas.
Taking place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, will be the third annual Christmas Fayre at the Presbyterian Event and Retreat Center at the Case Mansion, 108 South St., Auburn.
Presented by Auburn's First Presbyterian Church in partnership with Serrv International, the fair will offer handmade gifts from artisans around the world. Serrv, a nonprofit, works with nearly 8,000 artisans living in poverty to sell their wares so they can support themselves and their families. For more than 70 years, it has helped artisans with employment and education, as well as their communities with health care and environmental protection programs.
Artisan items available for purchase at the Christmas Fayre will include home decor, fashion and food. The event will also feature the Literacy Volunteers of Cayuga County Holiday Faire with St. Nicholas wreaths decorated by local businesses, organizations and artists to support literacy events in the area. A book nook will be at the event for story sharing, as well as a craft area for children, a bazaar of upcycled items, a Christmas quilt and prayer shawl made by the Scrap Happy Quilters and Crafters, a bake sale with lunch starting at 11:30 a.m., and tours of the Case Mansion.
Admission to the event is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit auburnfirst.org.
Also taking place this weekend will be Cayuga Community College's 46th annual Holiday Craft Fair.
More than 150 crafters from the Northeast will display and sell items at the event, which takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, in the main building at the college, 197 Franklin St., Auburn.
“Our vendors are excited about this year’s fair," event coordinator Ginny Kent said in a news release. “Yesterday, a crafter who’s been participating for over 20 years said this is by far their best show. They just love the people who show up, including lots of faithful customers.”
Along with the crafts, there will be a children's holiday art activity coordinated by Cayuga professor Melissa Johnson, college art students and Auburn art teacher Jessica Rice. Local musicians will perform in the college cafeteria, and college students will raise funds for their clubs or work at the fair. At 10 a.m. Saturday, there will be a traditional Kodokan Judo workout. And for food, the fair will feature several members of the Finger Lakes Sweet Treat Trail, food trucks Chicken Bandit and Wolf's Patio Pizza, and Subway.
Admission to the fair is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit cayuga-cc.edu.