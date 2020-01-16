Annual MLK Day celebration to take place at Auburn church
HOLIDAYS

Annual MLK Day celebration to take place at Auburn church

MLK celebration

The Auburn Community Choir and Genesee Street Voices perform at the 44th annual Citywide Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at Auburn United Methodist Church in 2019.

 Dan Orzechowski

Auburn's 45th annual Citywide Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at Lakes Church, 138 E. Genesee St., Auburn.

The annual event marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which takes place the following Monday, with remarks and singing. It rotates around churches in the Auburn area.

In advance of the event, the city of Auburn will present a proclamation to one of its founders, Bishop Willie Murray, at Thursday's Auburn City Council meeting. Murray is the last surviving founder of the event, which not only honors King's work and legacy, but applies his lessons to today.

"To fulfill his dream, we have to work together and just have a relationship with our young people," Murray told The Citizen in 2015. "Focus on our young people and get them to be responsible for peace and justice."

The event is free and open to the public. Donations collected at the event will support a local scholarship in King's name.

For more information, visit auburnny.gov.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News