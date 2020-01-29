Annual Pierogi Eating Contest to support Auburn Hunger Task Force
Annual Pierogi Eating Contest to support Auburn Hunger Task Force

Contest

A crowd watches contestants eat pierogies Feb. 6, 2016, at the Ukrainian National Club in Auburn.

 Glenn Gaston, Special to The Citizen

The hungry will support the hungry when the Ukrainian National Club hosts its 10th annual Pierogi Eating Contest at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1.

The contest includes men's, women's and senior divisions. Participants will eat as many of the potato-filled dumplings as they can in eight minutes. 

In addition to the competition, the event will feature raffle prizes, a 50/50 drawing and takeout dinners.

The dinners include two pierogies, pigs in a blanket, kielbasa and kapusta, and cost $15. Prepayment is requested, as a limited number of meals are available. To preorder, call (315) 253-5997. Pickup will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. 

Proceeds from the dinners and the $25 contest entry fees will support the new Auburn Hunger Task Force, which was formed following the closure of the food pantry and weekday soup kitchen at First Love Ministries in December. The goal of the group is providing access to food to anyone in the area who needs it.  

The Ukrainian National Club has donated more than $30,000 to community nonprofits since hosting the first Pierogi Eating Contest in 2010.

For more information, call (315) 253-5997.

