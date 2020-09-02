Annual Skaneateles festival trades curbs for nature center

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The annual Curbstone Festival and Sidewalk Sales, traditionally held in the village of Skaneateles in July, will instead take place Saturday, Sept. 12, at Baltimore Woods Nature Center in Marcellus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re so grateful to Baltimore Woods for providing this beautiful outdoor setting for the festival,” said Hilary Fenner, executive director of the event's organizer, the Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce, in a news release. “We look forward to seeing everyone out shopping and enjoying themselves!”

Merchants will include the American School of Charm, Board & Brush, Camillus Kayak Shop, Challenge Island, Doce Lume Farm, Hobby House Toys, Ice Hot Concepts, Lole Skaneateles/The Wandering Kind Shop, Nest 58, Sakran & Shaw, Sea Culture Brand, Sugarfoot Apparel and the Savage Homestead. Also participating will be Baltimore Woods, the Barrow Art Gallery, the Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce, Skaneateles Ski Hill and the Skaneateles YMCA & Community Center.

Entertainment will be provided by the On Bass Jazz Trio from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Bubbleman at 3:30 p.m. She Rents Vintage will also offer a selfie area for shoppers.