Arbor art: Show pays tribute to Auburn's trees as city forms plan to manage them

Walt Aikman calls them the "veterans," the "street kids" and the "trespassers." They're the trees of Auburn, and they're the subject of a new art show opening this Friday at sites around the city.

The "Auburn Community Forest Art Show" doesn't just celebrate the city's trees, said Aikman, a local forester and co-founder of environmental group Grow Auburn's Trees! The show was also conceived to raise awareness of the importance of Auburn's trees as the city, with Aikman's guidance, prepares to adopt a management plan that will healthily sustain its urban forest for future generations.

Aikman told The Citizen he's dreamed of arranging such an art show for awhile.

"The more we discuss this, the better prepared we'll be moving forward," he said. "We have more Auburnians who like trees than don't. But we have a minority who don't want trees anywhere, anytime."

Likewise, Aikman said, his three categories for Auburn's trees can help people understand what it will take to sustain the city's forest. The "veterans," he said, are a small number of large trees that have "eluded automobiles, road salt and the chainsaw (and) have the good fortune of growing in good soils without power lines." They possess "enormous character," he continued, but require special care.

Among the "veteran" trees in the show are the popular ginkgo behind the Cayuga Museum of History & Art, whose butterscotch autumn foliage was depicted with layered paper by Arthur Hutchinson. Jennifer Duke Anstey, meanwhile, photographed the bur oak at Willard Memorial Chapel, the largest tree of its kind in the city. Aikman has been looking after it for years, as he lives nearby.

Another "veteran," the oak tree on Grover Street behind Memorial City Hall, was painted by Tom Hussey. The artist picked the tree from a list of recommendations given to him by Aikman.

"I didn't say anything about what to look for, but he captured everything about that tree that a forester notices about an old veteran tree," Aikman said. "He tells the story of that tree."

The "street kids" are the trees that grow up without supervision, Aikman said, running wild and taken for granted. They include the large Norway maples that make up about a third of Auburn's trees.

Like any kids, however, those trees could one day become part of the community. Though Norway maples are no longer planted in New York state, as they're now considered invasive, during storms they create significant messes. During a generational ice storm they would create nothing short of devastation in Auburn, Aikman said, namely days if not weeks without power. So they need that supervision.

A Norway maple is represented in the show by Joshua Ely, using colored pencil. Another "street kid," a horse chestnut, is the subject of a "beautiful portrait" by Gail Demi, Aikman said.

"Imagine yourself on a hot day. You pull your car over to send a text, and you stand under the shade of a tree. You feel cooler, and you don't complain," he said. "That's the idea of the 'street kid.'"

If you go WHAT: "Auburn Community Forest Art Show" featuring work by Jennifer Duke Anstey, Gail Demi, Joshua Ely, Tom Hussey, Arthur Hutchinson, Peggy Pelletier, Rhonda Stanford-Zahn and Tim Tucker WHEN: Opening reception at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at the Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn; continues through Oct. 30 WHERE: Work on display at the heritage center along with Café 108, 108 Genesee St., Auburn; the Cayuga Museum of History & Art, 203 Genesee St., Auburn; the Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn; and Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn

Last, the "trespassers" are the invasive species, like the tree of heaven, that will become a "serious nuisance" if something isn't done about them soon. For now, though, they sit on a backburner, along with most concerns about Auburn's urban forest, due to an invasive species that isn't a tree. The emerald ash borer has cost Auburn over 1,200 ash trees, Aikman said, or about 9% of its urban canopy.

One tree that could replace them is the white oak, whose foliage is featured in a painting by Rhonda Stanford-Zahn. Aikman said the slow-growing tree is optimal for modern public works departments with tight budgets, as it needs minimal pruning. The city already has some experimental varieties created at Cornell University under horticulturalist Nina Bassuk, he continued, and they're thriving.

"There are streets with oaks on one side and Norway maples on the other, so it's easy to see," he said. "They're among the most promising future components of the palette we'll use to grow our forest."

Be they "veterans," "street kids" or "trespassers," trees have benefits that can't be denied, Aikman said. They not only provide shade but absorb heat, like an air conditioner, lowering the temperature as much as 20 degrees compared to blacktop. The presence of trees can also raise property values. Then there are the aesthetic benefits, which will be most undeniable in the show opening this weekend.

"We have so many talented artists in our midst," Aikman said. "You'll look at it and you'll go, 'I know that tree.'"