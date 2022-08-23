Army band from Fort Drum among regional acts to play New York State Fair

The 10th Mountain Division’s rock band, Avalanche, and fast-rising indie pop band NONEWFRIENDS are among several regional acts chosen to perform at the New York State Fair.

According to a news release, the bands join roots and blues outfit The Ripcords, rockers The Jess Novak Band, classic rock cover band Infinity, veteran country/rock group Tink Bennett & Tailor Made and rock outfit Tionesta in rounding out the lineup on the fair’s Chevy Court and Chevy Park stages.

Avalanche is set to take the Chevy Court stage at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. Part of the historic Army Division stationed at Fort Drum, the band brings the noise as they perform a repertoire of genres spanning different decades. The group performs at schools, military events, summer concert series and many other places.

NONEWFRIENDS will perform at 2 p.m. on the Chevy Park stage one week later, on Sunday, Sept. 4. The band formed at Syracuse University, playing soulful indie pop, and quickly caught attention nationwide. The group’s second EP arrives this fall, and the band has just returned from tour dates on the West Coast.

Other regional bands will include:

• The Ripcords will play at 1 p.m. on the Chevy Court stage Saturday, Aug. 27. The Ripcords, fronted by cousins Rex Lyons and Irv Lyons Jr., have won numerous Syracuse Area Music Awards and have been nominated several times for Native American Music Awards for their danceable mix of blues, roots and Latin music.

• Tink Bennett & Tailor Made will play at 2 p.m. on the Chevy Park stage Saturday, Aug. 27. The veteran band from Cortland has opened for many big country music stars and specializes in covers of today’s hot country hits along with classic rock songs.

• Infinity is set to perform at 2 p.m. on the Chevy Park stage Monday, Aug. 29. Infinity covers the greatest rock hits of the '70s and '80s.

• The Jess Novak Band will play at 2 p.m. on the Chevy Park stage on Women’s Day, Wednesday, Aug. 31. The fair said that Novak’s vocals soar over a tight, muscular rock and soul band that together has won several Syracuse Area Music Awards and recorded several albums and EPs.

• Tionesta is set to perform at 1 p.m. on Chevy Court on Wednesday, Aug. 31. This Baltimore-based rock band has some local roots, in Syracuse bassist Bryant Roesch. They played a well-received set at the fair in 2021.

The Chevy Park Experience stage is located at the rear of the fairgrounds, and Chevy Court is located at the front, not far from the main gate. The full schedule of concerts can be found on the Chevy Park and Chevy Court pages on the fair’s website.

Other acts previously announced include:

• Plush, 2 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Park stage

• Jimmie Allen, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Court stage

• Chevelle, 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Park stage

• The Prodigals, 1 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Court stage

• David Nail, 2 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Park stage

• Great White, 6 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Court Stage

• The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T, 8 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Park stage

• Claud, 2 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Park stage

• Niko Moon, 6 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court stage

• TLC, 8 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Park stage

• Tesla, 6 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court stage

• Lawrence, 2 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Park stage

• Bryce Vine, 6 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Court stage

• The Jacksons, 8 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court stage

• Foreigner, 8 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Park stage

• Max Weinberg's Jukebox, 6 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court stage

• Boyz II Men, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Park stage

• Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone, 1 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court stage

• Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy, 6 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court stage

• Patti LaBelle, 6 p.m. Aug. 31, Chevy Court stage

• Nelly, 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Chevy Park stage

• Alex Miller, 1 p.m., Sept. 1, Chevy Court stage

• 38 Special, 6 p.m., Sept. 1, Chevy Court stage

• Riley Green, 8 p.m. Sept. 1, Chevy Park stage

• Tai Verdes, 1 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Court stage

• Lizzy McAlpine, 2 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Park stage

• Gin Blossoms, 6 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Court stage

• 24KGoldn, 8 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Park stage

• COIN, 2 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Park stage

• Dropkick Murphys, 8 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Park stage

• Midnight Star (headlining annual FunkFest), 8:30 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Court stage

• Noah Thompson, 2 p.m. Sept. 4, Chevy Court stage

• City Girls, 8 p.m. Sept. 4, Chevy Park stage

• Resurrection: A Journey Tribute Band, 1 p.m. Sept. 4, Chevy Park stage

• Gary Sanchez (Prince tribute), 12 p.m. Sept. 5, Chevy Court stage

• Night Ranger, 4 p.m. Sept. 5, Chevy Court stage