'Art and Community': Auburn theater company previews virtual concert, park event

"We wanted to keep the things that people know about us intact, but dive in a little deeper," Smock said. "It's a two-hour special event that we're really proud of."

The other half of the event is dedicated to the Auburn community, and particularly its arts and culture. The Rev reached out to several local institutions, such as Auburn Public Theater and The Seward House Museum, and offered them spots on the concert to fill however they see fit. Because Smock believes that as the pandemic ravages the arts, it's important they support one another.

"We're all suffering now," he said. "And a lot of times, these are the last organizations that will be remembered when jobs are restored and money is given."

Smock said pricing for the concert is still being finalized. It's like video on demand, in that purchase gives viewers access for 48 hours. And after Aug. 26, he advised, it will not be available.