Art in the Park returns to Auburn, possibly bigger than ever

When the inaugural Art in the Park took place at Auburn's Hoopes Park in 2013, 16 artists and vendors set up along the park's paved pathways for the day.
When the 2021 version of that event returns this weekend, organizers are expecting more than 70 artisans and eateries, a number that Art in the Park co-coordinator Sue Waby wasn't expecting.
Waby figured participating could take a dip because last year's Art in the Park was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings — and because the pandemic's continuation this year might tamp down interest, as well.
The opposite has happened.
As of Tuesday, Art in the Park had its second-biggest lineup of exhibitors and food vendors signed up, with the 2019 version being the largest. "It had been growing every year," Waby said.
And by the time the 2021 event rolls around at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, the record could be broken.
"We still have some stragglers signing up," Waby said. "So we may very well exceed (the record)."
Organizers have also heard from Cayuga County and central New York-area residents eager to come out to the park on Saturday to check out the works up for sale, and also enjoy some food and outdoor relaxation.
"There does seem to be a lot of excitement," she said. "The beauty of it is it's outdoors, so people will feel safer."
In addition to being outside, Art in the Park has taken steps to promote health safety. Vendors will have plenty of sanitizer and non-vaccinated participants and visitors will be asked to wear masks when they are unable to safely distance.
One of the highlights for the painting community at Art in the Park will be returning for a fifth year. The Jake Harding Memorial Plein Air Paint Out will be held.
Named after local painter John "Jake" Harding, who passed away in 2015, the event invites painters to set up anywhere in the park and create. Check in for that activity starts at 10 a.m. and paintings will be turned in for judging at 1:30 p.m. The works will be judged, with cash prizes based on the the number of registrants. The artworks created that day can also be sold by the artists at the event.
Vendor and exhibit fees proceeds will go to a local charity. Waby said she and co-coordinator Jean Rhodes are still in the process of selecting who that will be for this year's event.