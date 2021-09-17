Art in the Park returns to Auburn, possibly bigger than ever

When the inaugural Art in the Park took place at Auburn's Hoopes Park in 2013, 16 artists and vendors set up along the park's paved pathways for the day.

When the 2021 version of that event returns this weekend, organizers are expecting more than 70 artisans and eateries, a number that Art in the Park co-coordinator Sue Waby wasn't expecting.

Waby figured participating could take a dip because last year's Art in the Park was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings — and because the pandemic's continuation this year might tamp down interest, as well.

The opposite has happened.

As of Tuesday, Art in the Park had its second-biggest lineup of exhibitors and food vendors signed up, with the 2019 version being the largest. "It had been growing every year," Waby said.

And by the time the 2021 event rolls around at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, the record could be broken.

"We still have some stragglers signing up," Waby said. "So we may very well exceed (the record)."

Organizers have also heard from Cayuga County and central New York-area residents eager to come out to the park on Saturday to check out the works up for sale, and also enjoy some food and outdoor relaxation.