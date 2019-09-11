The seventh annual Art in the Park show will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, in Hoopes Park, 100 S. Herman Ave., Auburn.
Along with area artists and crafters exhibiting and selling their creations, the event will feature food vendors, children's activities and the fourth annual Jake Harding Memorial Plein Air Paint Out. Artists of all levels are welcome to participate in the contest; registration is at 10 a.m. and participants will paint on site until 1:30 p.m. People's choice awards will be announced at 2 p.m.
Admission to the event is free and open to the public.
For more information, email artintheparkauburn@gmail.com.