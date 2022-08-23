Artist, musicians to perform Tubman-inspired show at Auburn museum

The story of Harriet Tubman will inspire a free musical performance Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Cayuga Museum Carriage House Theater.

Syracuse artist and West African storyteller Vanessa Johnson will be joined by music ensemble Mate Masie to perform "One Soul at a Time" at 7 that evening.

Based on Quraysh Ali Lansana's poems from his book "They Shall Run," the performance will tell the story of Tubman as she leads people seeking freedom to the promised land, including the mountains, the gun she carried, the dogs pursuing them and Tubman's first husband, John.

Johnson recently concluded an exhibit at the museum, 203 Genesee St., Auburn, and the Schweinfurth Art Center next door, titled "In God's Voice: A Celebration of the Spirituality of Harriet Tubman." Mate Masie ("I listen and I understand" in Akan, the language of Ashanti people in Ghana) creates original music that reflects African-American forms like spirituals, gospel, blues, jazz, R&B and rap.

Admission to the performance is free and open to the public. Donations to the museum will be accepted. There will be a cash bar.

Support for the program is provided by the city of Auburn's American Rescue Plan Act allocation to support the city Historic & Cultural Sites Commission's Harriet Tubman bicentennial project.

For more information, call (315) 253-8051 or visit cayugamuseum.org.