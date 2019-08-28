An opening reception featuring equine oil paintings by artist Rhonda Stanford-Zahn will take place at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at the Center for Wellness, Genesee and Fulton streets, Auburn.
The exhibit features work by Stanford-Zahn inspired by various wild horse herds, as well as those owned by local equestrians.
Representatives from Sunshine Horse Rescue, of Clay, will be at the event to answer questions about the organization. And a raffle will be held to support Sunshine's efforts to shelter and find homes for retired race horses. Light refreshments will also be served.
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit thecenter4wellness.com.