Artistic Impressions: New gallery, shop opens in Auburn chapel

If you go

WHAT: Artistic Impressions

WHEN: Grand opening celebration open house from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 27 and 28; regular hours 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, or by appointment

WHERE: Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn

INFO: Find the gallery on Facebook or email sandyshutter62@gmail.com

NOTE: Event will include background music by Bill Clark and friends Saturday, and free gifts with any purchases of $25 or more (while supplies last). Masks and social distancing required.