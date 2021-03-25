Artistic Impressions: New gallery, shop opens in Auburn chapel

Sandra Shutter has painted images of Willard Memorial Chapel. She's even painted on pieces of slate that have fallen from the roof of the 1894 historic landmark.
This weekend, though, Shutter's artistic relationship with the chapel will reach a new level when she and Bill Clark open Artistic Impressions, a retail boutique gallery and studio workshop, inside.
Clark has a similar relationship with the Auburn chapel, Shutter told The Citizen. The restoration carpenter, whose other projects include the 1840 Dulles Inn, has worked there on and off for 30 years.
Together, Clark and Shutter will offer a well-rounded selection of work inside the chapel's office space, where the Friends of Hospice Thrift Shop was located until the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's like an oasis of creativity and fun and calm," Shutter said of the gallery.
Every item in the gallery has been created or restored by Clark and/or Shutter, from paintings and prints to jewelry and fixtures. There are also locally themed sections that include Auburn, the chapel, Harriet Tubman and women's rights, as well as a children's section. Shutter told The Citizen she'd eventually like to welcome other artists to exhibit, and also plans on holding workshops there.
Shutter said the opportunity to open Artistic Impressions arose after the thrift shop closed. Just as that was a consequence of COVID-19, so was she and Clark moving into the space. That's because the pandemic forced the cancelation of the shows where she exhibited and sold her work. And though she was able to sell a small amount online, she was skeptical about taking her art virtual.
"I'm not crazy about online. I like to touch things," she said. "So we wanted to open something where people can come out and experience something."
The pandemic has also been hard for local artists because they haven't been able to meet in person, Shutter said. She and other members of the Finger Lakes Art Council have taken to Zoom, but she misses the exchange of ideas in person, as well as meeting new artists at shows. As more people are vaccinated against COVID-19 and more parts of everyday life return, she hopes those shows follow.
"I'm hoping we're on the cusp of a new appreciation of art," she said. "There's such a great, diverse group of artists here in the Finger Lakes."
