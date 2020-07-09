Arts, culture sites in Cayuga County area not rushing to reopen

Most arts and culture sites in the Cayuga County area were able to reopen Friday, June 26, when phase four of the state's plan began.
But so far, few of them actually have. Most are waiting until August, at the earliest, to once again welcome visitors as the COVID-19 pandemic that led to their closure shows no signs of ending.
Among those open now are the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center in Auburn and the Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum and Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center in Owasco. Though visitors can once again tour the exhibits at both, they're asked to wear face masks and socially distance. The Auburn center also asks visitors not to touch any of the interactive displays; staff will be available to play the speeches and songs upon request. The CIViC (Cato, Ira, Victory and Conquest) Heritage History Center in Cato is open Sundays as well.
Joining those sites, by the first week of August, should be Genesee Street neighbors the Cayuga Museum of History & Art and the Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn.
The museum, which has been offering the weekly series "Museum in Exile" online during the pandemic, could open the last week of July if conditions are right, Executive Director Kirsten Wise said.
The Schweinfurth, meanwhile, is finishing installation of a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system that was delayed by the pandemic. The center will reopen with its annual "Made in NY" show Aug. 7, and is considering a timed entry system to limit the number of people inside. Until then, its annual "Both Ends of the Rainbow" show can be viewed at schweinfurthartcenter.org.
Following months of Livestream Lectures on Thursday afternoons, the Seward House Museum in Auburn is also planning to reopen in late July or early August, Executive Director Billye Chabot said.
Chabot said the museum is still working out how it can reopen safely, and in accordance with the state's guidance.
For the phase four category of low-risk indoor arts and entertainment, that guidance includes limiting the number of people to 25% of the space's maximum occupancy, and closing interactive exhibits and children's play areas. Safety and social distancing measures like face masks and maintaining 6 feet between anyone not from the same household are also listed.
The Old Erie Canal Heritage Park in Port Byron was working toward another piece of guidance this week — controlling traffic flow — by attaching paw-shaped directional decals to the floor of its visitor center. The park does plan on reopening, said Cabryn Gurdo, executive director of the Canal Society of New York State, but does not yet have a date scheduled.
The show will go on, somewhat, at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse this summer.
Many arts and culture sites in the area have yet to announce reopening plans, such as the Old Brutus Historical Society & Museum in Weedsport, Skaneateles Artisans, and the Frontenac Historical Society in Union Springs. Others don't fit into the low-risk category: Both The Rev Theatre Co. at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse and the Sterling Renaissance Festival are replacing their 2020 seasons with virtual programming, and Auburn Public Theater, which has been presenting several virtual events a week, currently has no plans to reopen, Artistic Director Angela Daddabbo said.
Some places, meanwhile, are still figuring out whether it's worth it to reopen.
Among them is Moondog's Lounge on State Street, one of Auburn's busiest live music venues. It's tentatively set to reopen in August with ticketed events, said its owner, Lynn Stillman. Though another month without income will continue the economic crunch Moondog's has felt since the middle of March, that income isn't worth anyone's health, she said.
"Our No. 1 concern is keeping people healthy and safe," she said. "As much as I love live music and all the people that support Moondog's, I am not willing to put people's lives at risk."
Moondog's technically didn't need to wait for phase four to reopen. As a bar that serves food, it could have offered takeout and delivery during the state's PAUSE order, and reopened for outdoor and limited indoor seating in phases two and three, respectively. But live music is what brings people through the door, Stillman said. So she's been waiting until that's permitted again to reopen.
Though concerts are categorized as "higher-risk" entertainment in the state's reopening guidance, Stillman believes she could still host smaller live music shows and remain in compliance. Regardless, Moondog's won't be able to host those shows the way it did before the pandemic. Inside its tight confines, Stillman will be limited to just 23 socially distanced seats, she said.
That's why Stillman is waiting until the middle of this month to decide for sure whether she reopens in August.
"Bottom line, I don't want to lose more money being open than being closed, and putting people's health at risk," she said.
