Arts, culture sites in Cayuga County area not rushing to reopen

Some places, meanwhile, are still figuring out whether it's worth it to reopen.

Among them is Moondog's Lounge on State Street, one of Auburn's busiest live music venues. It's tentatively set to reopen in August with ticketed events, said its owner, Lynn Stillman. Though another month without income will continue the economic crunch Moondog's has felt since the middle of March, that income isn't worth anyone's health, she said.

"Our No. 1 concern is keeping people healthy and safe," she said. "As much as I love live music and all the people that support Moondog's, I am not willing to put people's lives at risk."

Moondog's technically didn't need to wait for phase four to reopen. As a bar that serves food, it could have offered takeout and delivery during the state's PAUSE order, and reopened for outdoor and limited indoor seating in phases two and three, respectively. But live music is what brings people through the door, Stillman said. So she's been waiting until that's permitted again to reopen.