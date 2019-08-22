All things creative will converge on the Case Mansion Saturday, Aug. 24, when the Finger Lakes Art Council hosts the Summer Festival of the Creative Arts.
Also presented by the Presbyterian Event and Retreat Center and Lydia's Place, the festival will include a children's tent and activities that include yoga by Jill Baron, barbecue from the center, a root beer float stand, music by Flock of Free Range Children, Joe Sarnicola and DJ Doug Yangdon, and artists painting plein air, featuring Urban Sketchers.
The Finger Lakes Arts Council hopes that a new holiday event will help it give gifts for years.
Artists and artisans scheduled for the event include Quail Hollow Woodworking, Sew Surprised, AC Waltz Art, Tangle Heart Designs, Willauer Art, Clare Songbirds Publishing, Kimberly Campbell Fine Art, Alta’s Ornamentation, Arthur the Artist, Matt Nord Fine Art and Sandy Shutter Fine Art and Design.
The festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the mansion, 108 South St., Auburn.
Admission is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit facebook.com/fingerlakesartcouncil.