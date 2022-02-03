At Auburn gallery, student art traces slow return to normal

Artwork by Cayuga County seniors and students from 11 school districts will be featured in the Schweinfurth Art Center's annual "Both Ends of the Rainbow" exhibit, opening Sunday, Feb. 6.

“We are pleased to be able to continue this annual celebration of student and senior art,” Schweinfurth Program Director Davana Robedee said in a news release.

“Our walls are filled with work from talented Cayuga County artists.”

The exhibit will continue through March 12 at the center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn. It will be accompanied by "Three Lakes Sampler," a collection of art by students in Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES' Talented and Gifted program. Admission to the exhibits is free and open to the public; masks are required inside the center and social distancing is requested.

For the students in "Both Ends of the Rainbow," the exhibit comes as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to challenge their education.

“The pandemic has made it extremely difficult for projects to be completed by all students,” Genesee Elementary School art teacher Stefanie Corey said.

“Only seeing the students once a week makes it more difficult, and if they are absent that day, it’s close to impossible.”

Still, Owasco Elementary art teacher Chelsea Hamilton believes the return to full-time, in-person learning this school year has had a positive effect on students' art.

She has enjoyed seeing their ideas and excitement become finished work, she said.

“They are excited to be back in the art room with their friends, and that positivity and social interaction while making art has sparked those creative brains again!” she said.

“The best part of the art room is the art talk. Students are interacting with one another while working, which produces ideas, suggestions and positive critiques.”

This year's edition of "Both Ends of the Rainbow" features work by students in the Auburn, Cato-Meridian, Moravia, Port Byron, Skaneateles, Southern Cayuga, Union Springs and Weedsport school districts, as well as homeschooled Auburn students and students from Creative Minds Montessori School in Auburn and Peachtown Elementary School in Aurora.

If you go WHAT: "Both Ends of the Rainbow" and "Three Lakes Sampler" WHEN: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 6 through March 12 WHERE: Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn COST: Free and open to the public INFO: Visit schweinfurthartcenter.org or call (315) 255-1553

The artwork is grouped by school so visitors can see how different students approached the same assignment.

Corey's fifth grade class, for instance, created cityscapes inspired by American pop artist James Rizzi.

“With some students, I was constantly pushing for more detail, more buildings to take up space, more variation in their composition,” she said. “One student, Damian Lowe, just blew me away with his James Rizzi cityscape. While the other students were rushing through it, he really understood the assignment and the meaning behind the life that James Rizzi put into his cityscapes.”

Corey gave Damian art materials so he could complete the work at home, she said, and he handed it in with a smile.

“He is the sweetest kid and really made me understand the reason I became an art teacher,” Corey said.

