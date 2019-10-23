Smiley's Town & Country Florist in Owasco will celebrate the season with a Fall Festival of Fun Saturday, Oct. 26.
The event will include face painting, pumpkin decorating, a bow-making demonstration by designer Jodi Stone, goodie bags, a holiday gift shop preview, seasonal refreshments and more.
Participants include Breezy Meadows Alpacas (petting, alpaca clothing and gifts), Paparazzi Jewelry, Touch of Luv (personalized piggy banks), Homic Advanced Chiropractic, Historic Grounds Coffee, Izzo's White Barn Winery, Lakewater Creations (wrapped beach glass) and Hempworx CBD Oils and Products.
Admission is free and open to the public.
For more information, call (315) 252-7529.