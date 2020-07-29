Auburn area part of virtual event to get out women's vote

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Women Take the Stage, a free multi-ethnic virtual concert and rally to get out the vote by women, and for women, will take place at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26. In addition to having Women March in Seneca Falls among its presenters, the event will also include a live preshow at 7:30 p.m. at the Finger Lakes Drive-In, 1064 Clark St. Road, Aurelius.

Women Take the Stage will feature performances and stories from Gloria Steinem, Dolores Huerta, Lily Tomlin, Sweet Honey in the Rock, Indigo Girls, and many more. Many of the stories will focus on those who worked to advance women's equality and celebrate this year's centennial of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote.

Along with Women March, the presenters of the event include the Women Legislators' Lobby, 1@1 Productions, When We All Vote, The United State of Women and the National LGBTQ Task Force. The goal of the event is to increase women voter turnout and support for women candidates. It will be available for livestreaming on YouTube, Facebook and womentakethestage.org.

The event will also be screened at the Finger Lakes Drive-In. First, though, the live preshow there will feature music and poetry from regional performers for the socially distanced audience.

For more information on the event, follow @wttsrally on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, or visit womentakethestage.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0