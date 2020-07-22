Auburn art center announces reopening date, annual NY show

The Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn will reopen to the public Aug. 11 with its annual "Made in NY" exhibit.
A juried showcase of artists from across the state, "Made in NY" will be on display at the Schweinfurth through Sept. 26. There will be no public opening reception due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, exhibiting artists are invited to reserve times to view the show with family and friends between 5 and 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, or 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at the center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn.
Additionally, no more than 20 people will be able to be in the gallery at one time, and no refreshments will be served.
The show features 78 works in photography, sculpture, ceramics, painting, drawing, fiber, installation, video and other media. Featured artists from Cayuga County are Loren Bartnicke, of Auburn ("Gooey Feelings," 2020), Shirley Penman, of Auburn ("Jubilation," 2019) and Stephen Spinner, of Auburn ("Sphenoid," 2020).
A total of 330 pieces by 174 artists were reviewed by jurors Dewitt Godfrey of Colgate University and Jaroslava Prihodova of Dowd Gallery at SUNY Cortland. Winners of prizes, including Best of Show, will be announced by Schweinfurth Executive Director Donna Lamb during a Zoom session at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7.
"We are so excited that we were still able to have our annual 'Made in NY' exhibit," Schweinfurth Program Director Davana Robedee said in a news release. "It's a staff favorite every year because it showcases local talent and contemporary innovation in a variety of media."
The show will be open to the public beginning Tuesday, Aug. 11. The center will be open from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays for members who make reservations in advance, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays for everyone.
Visitors must wear a mask inside the center, and hand sanitizing stations will be available.
The center has been closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is completing installation of a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system that was delayed by the pandemic. The new system will allow the center to use its second-floor classroom and gallery for expanded class and exhibits year-round.
For more information, or to make a reservation, call (315) 253-1553 or visit schweinfurthartcenter.org.
