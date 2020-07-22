Auburn art center announces reopening date, annual NY show

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn will reopen to the public Aug. 11 with its annual "Made in NY" exhibit.

A juried showcase of artists from across the state, "Made in NY" will be on display at the Schweinfurth through Sept. 26. There will be no public opening reception due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, exhibiting artists are invited to reserve times to view the show with family and friends between 5 and 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, or 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at the center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn.

Additionally, no more than 20 people will be able to be in the gallery at one time, and no refreshments will be served.

The show features 78 works in photography, sculpture, ceramics, painting, drawing, fiber, installation, video and other media. Featured artists from Cayuga County are Loren Bartnicke, of Auburn ("Gooey Feelings," 2020), Shirley Penman, of Auburn ("Jubilation," 2019) and Stephen Spinner, of Auburn ("Sphenoid," 2020).

A total of 330 pieces by 174 artists were reviewed by jurors Dewitt Godfrey of Colgate University and Jaroslava Prihodova of Dowd Gallery at SUNY Cortland. Winners of prizes, including Best of Show, will be announced by Schweinfurth Executive Director Donna Lamb during a Zoom session at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7.