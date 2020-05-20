Auburn art center launches outdoor light exhibit, online content

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Though its doors remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn has both online and outdoor programming available to the public.

The center's windows are the canvas for "Threads of Light," a collaboration between Skaneateles artist Lorne Covington and contemporary textile artist Gerri Spilka. Covington, who creates interactive art and installations under the name Noirflux, manipulated images of Spilka's quilts by adding movement. The resulting work is a fluid composition of pattern and light, and it will be on display from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. every night at the center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn. The center said the work is best viewed at around 9 p.m.

Online, the center is posting regular online studio visits. Program Director Davana Robedee is virtually visiting the studios of artists across the country to discuss their process, influences and more. Current artists include Ann Clarke, Ben Diller, John Michael Byrd and Joe Cunningham.