Auburn art center reopens for final week of exhibits
ART

Auburn art center reopens for final week of exhibits

  • Updated
Quilt 1

"Unsafe, Unseen, Unheard" by Candace Hackett Shively is part of the Schweinfurth Art Center's "Quilts=Art=Quilts 2020" exhibit.

 Provided

The Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn reopened Tuesday for a final week of its "Quilt=Art=Quilts 2020" and "Lessons of Empathy in Wonderland" exhibits. Both will close Sunday, Jan. 10.

The annual "Quilts" show features 71 pieces from artists in 26 states and five countries outside the U.S. "Lessons of Empathy" features large, layered rugs knitted by Ann Clarke and inspired by her experiences caring for her 100-year-old mother with Alzheimer's disease. The center's clay studio is also open, but reservations are required the morning of.

The center closed in late December due to staff exposures outside of work. No Schweinfurth staff members have contracted COVID-19 outside the center, it said in a news release.

The 205 Genesee St. gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $10 per person and free for members, exhibiting artists and children 12 and younger. Tickets are available online, and making reservations by phone is encouraged. Inside the center, masks are required and capacity is limited. 

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit schweinfurthartcenter.org.

