Auburn art center reopens for final week of exhibits

The Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn reopened Tuesday for a final week of its "Quilt=Art=Quilts 2020" and "Lessons of Empathy in Wonderland" exhibits. Both will close Sunday, Jan. 10.

The annual "Quilts" show features 71 pieces from artists in 26 states and five countries outside the U.S. "Lessons of Empathy" features large, layered rugs knitted by Ann Clarke and inspired by her experiences caring for her 100-year-old mother with Alzheimer's disease. The center's clay studio is also open, but reservations are required the morning of.

The center closed in late December due to staff exposures outside of work. No Schweinfurth staff members have contracted COVID-19 outside the center, it said in a news release.