Auburn art center takes student, senior exhibit online

The Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn has taken its annual "Both Ends of the Rainbow" exhibit online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A partial version of the exhibit — which features work by pre-K-12 students, center members and seniors in the Cayuga County area — can be seen at schweinfurthartcenter.org.

"We love this exhibit, and it's one of our most popular every year. We hated having to cancel it," said Deirdre Aureden, the center's education director, in a news release. "We are thrilled to be able to present the exhibit online, so we can recognize the amazing talent of the students and seniors who live in our community!"

The exhibit was scheduled to open in mid-April, but the center is closed due to the pandemic. So staff worked with teachers, members and residents who usually participate in the exhibit to collect digital images, which have been made into videos. Participating school districts include Auburn, Cato-Meridian, Skaneateles, Southern Cayuga and Weedsport; other schools include Peachtown Elementary in Aurora and Creative Minds Montessori in Auburn.

However, some teachers didn't have access to their students' art and some seniors weren't able to submit images. Those who'd like to participate in the exhibit are encouraged to email Maria Welych at mwelych@schweinfurthartcenter.org.