Auburn art center's 'Member Show' features 13 local artists

Seventy works of art by members of the Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn will be featured in this year's "Member Show," opening April 17.

The main gallery of the center will feature paintings, sculptures, drawings, screen prints, photography, mixed media and textiles from 13 artists from Cayuga County:

Chris Baker, Weedsport, “Conrail Quality”

Al Bremmer, Sterling, “Space Stuff”

Victoria Fitzgerald, Auburn, “Downtown”

Paul Garland, Fair Haven, “Non-Sequitur No. 8”

Star Greathouse, Port Byron, “Walking With Angles”

Jody Longeill, Auburn, “Behind the Blue Mask”

Candy Lucas, Auburn, “Entrance”

Janet Oertling, Sterling, “Handle with Care”

Sewall Oertling, Auburn, “Landscape with Waterfall”

Shirley Penman, Auburn, “Creatures of the Deep”

Fred Price, Moravia, “Mom and Kid”

Kate Timm, Sterling, “Heirlooms with Bird”

Terri Wasilenko, Weedsport, “Magic in the Air”

The show also features 27 artists from Onondaga County and more from the Rochester and Finger Lakes regions. All but one artist in the show is from New York state.