Auburn art center's 'Member Show' features 13 local artists

Seventy works of art by members of the Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn will be featured in this year's "Member Show," opening April 17.
The main gallery of the center will feature paintings, sculptures, drawings, screen prints, photography, mixed media and textiles from 13 artists from Cayuga County:
- Chris Baker, Weedsport, “Conrail Quality”
- Al Bremmer, Sterling, “Space Stuff”
- Victoria Fitzgerald, Auburn, “Downtown”
- Paul Garland, Fair Haven, “Non-Sequitur No. 8”
- Star Greathouse, Port Byron, “Walking With Angles”
- Jody Longeill, Auburn, “Behind the Blue Mask”
- Candy Lucas, Auburn, “Entrance”
- Janet Oertling, Sterling, “Handle with Care”
- Sewall Oertling, Auburn, “Landscape with Waterfall”
- Shirley Penman, Auburn, “Creatures of the Deep”
- Fred Price, Moravia, “Mom and Kid”
- Kate Timm, Sterling, “Heirlooms with Bird”
- Terri Wasilenko, Weedsport, “Magic in the Air”
The show also features 27 artists from Onondaga County and more from the Rochester and Finger Lakes regions. All but one artist in the show is from New York state.
“After the past year, it’s exciting to welcome back our members’ artwork,” Schweinfurth Executive Director Donna Lamb said in a news release. “While we cannot hold an opening, we encourage people to make a reservation to see the exhibit, which celebrates artistic creativity in all its forms.”
The show will be on display through May 29 at the 205 Genesee St. center. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Admission to the center is $7 general admission and free for members, participating artists and children 12 and younger. Reservations are encouraged due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information, call (315) 255-1553 or visit schweinfurthartcenter.org.