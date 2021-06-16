 Skip to main content
Auburn art shop to host Fairyland Fete' event
ART

Impressions 2

Work at Artistic Impressions, a new retail boutique gallery and studio workshop located in Willard Memorial Chapel in Auburn.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The new Artistic Impressions shop at Willard Memorial Chapel will host a Fairyland Fete' from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 18.

Visitors will be able to create a fairy peg doll, with supplies provided, while  celebrating imps, fairies and the summer solstice with music and fairy delicacies.

Visitors will also be able to shop Artistic Impressions' unique art, gifts, greeting cards and jewelry.

The event is free and open to the public. The shop is located inside the office space of the chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn.

For more information, find the gallery on Facebook.

