Auburn artist to be featured at local nature center's gallery

Recent watercolors by Sally Stormon, of Auburn, will be featured in "Joy in the Outdoors," an exhibit opening this weekend at the Baltimore Woods Nature Center in Marcellus.

The exhibit features outdoor activities like walking in search of birds, cross-country skiing and horseback riding. In "Artists at Delphi Falls" she depicts three people trying to capture a waterfall's beauty, and in "Spirit of the River" she shows a lone fisherman on the water in his canoe, enjoying the crisp fall air.

Stormon paints in an abstract style that allows viewers to personalize her work, the center said in a news release, picturing themselves or someone they know in her paintings.

“I want to see how much I can abstract the marks that I make and still communicate with my viewer," Stormon said. "If I can reduce my shapes and values to their essentials then the viewer will be able to participate and interpret those values and shapes in the way that is most pleasing to them.”

There will be an opening reception from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, and the exhibit will continue through Feb. 24 in the John A. Weeks Interpretive Center, 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus. The center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Admission and parking are free. A portion of proceeds from art sales will support the center.

For more information, visit baltimorewoods.org or call (315) 673-1350.