Auburn artist to lead virtual WonderCon panel

Auburn artist Ed Catto will lead a panel about how crime fiction authors can reach new readerships as part of WonderCon@Home, a virtual version of the annual comic book, science fiction and film convention in Anaheim, California.

The panel, "Beaten to a Pulp: The Surprising New Ways to Reach an Audience for Crime Fiction," will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 27. Panelists will include authors Alex Segura ("Miami Midnight," "Poe Dameron: Free Fall"), Alison Gaylin ("Never Look Back," "Normandy Gold") and J.C. Vaughn ("Second Wednesday," "McCandless & Co.").

Catto will draw upon his "Hidden Entrepreneur" class at Ithaca College, where the longtime illustrator and comic book enthusiast also explores the paths before non-traditional entrepreneurs.

“Like all entrepreneurs, these authors are finding new ways to shake up existing systems and new solutions to fit the needs of today,” he said in a news release. “We will seek to understand the way these authors are redefining the playbook for themselves and for that next wave of publishing 'Hidden Entrepreneurs.'”

For more information, visit comic-con.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0