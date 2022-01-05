Auburn artist to showcase work at brewery

Artist Jason Michael Rielly, of Auburn, will open an exhibit of neo-abstract expressionist paintings and digital prints at Good Shepherds Brewing Co. on Friday, Jan. 7.

The opening will be part of the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District's monthly First Friday event. The 132 Genesee St. brewery will open at 4 that day, and will also feature live music by Between Covers from 8 to 11 that night. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all patrons will be required to wear a mask when not seated.

Twelve of Rielly's works will be on display at the brewery through Feb. 28. On Friday, the artist will also be available to meet guests at a display area with other compositions and merchandise.

In a news release, Rielly said he's grateful to the brewery for hosting the show, which will be his second. It will feature some of his newer work in public for the first time.

“I feel proud of my artwork and I want to continue to show it to those who live in my community. I care about where I come from and Auburn is my home,” he said. “I am very excited to talk with members of the community about art, local and regional art happenings, and talk with anyone who is interested in my own artwork or my artistic endeavors."

For more information, visit jmrcreativeexpressions.com or shepsbeer.com.

