Auburn artist wins award for illustration work

Auburn artist Ed Catto has received the 2020 Pulp Factory Award for Best Interior Illustrator for his work on "Ravenwood: Stepson of Mystery, Vol. 4."

Published by Airship 27 Productions, the work is an example of new pulp, a genre of publishing that focuses on thrillers and adventures with full-page illustrations like those of the '30s and '40s.

“The new pulp movement is, in many ways, the entrepreneurial start-up side of modern day publishing. It’s invigorating to be a part of it,” Catto said in a news release. “It is, for me a great honor to receive this national award and to be recognized by both fans and professionals.”

Catto is a longtime illustrator and comic book enthusiast who also teaches entrepreneurism at Ithaca College's School of Business and founded Agendae, a locally based strategic consulting firm and marketing communications group. His next project is illustrating the can designs for Next Chapter Brewpub in Auburn, which will debut this month.

For more information, visit airship27.com.

