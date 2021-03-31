Auburn artist's 'Musketeers' work to be shown at local shop

An Auburn artist's original work from a recent Three Musketeers anthology will be featured through the month of April at the Underground Bottle Shop downtown.

Ed Catto's 12 illustrations come from "The Musketeers: New Adventures," which was released earlier this year by Airship 27 and is now available on Amazon. The anthology features Alexandre Dumas' Three Musketeers, Athos, Aramis and Porthos, as well as their protege, D'Artagnan, in two fast-paced action tales and a novella from writers Joel Jenkins, Paul Beale and Alan J. Porter.

Catto, the winner of the 2019 Pulp Factory Award for interior illustration, provided the interior illustrations of the anthology. The 11-by-17 pen, brush and ink illustrations were done in the tradition of classic pulps.

Original artwork and copies of the anthology will be available at the Underground Bottle Shop, 29 E. Genesee St., Auburn.

For more information, visit undergroundbottleshop.com or airship27.com.

