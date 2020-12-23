Auburn band releases new album

Auburn band Zungafied has released a new album, "Distillery Clinton."

The band, which has been active for nine years, released the 21-album song in November. It consists of Budd Zunga and Vin Gleason.

Zungafied has been a regular performer in the area since introducing itself with a tour of 57 regional venues in two days in 2013.

The band last played the Lavish Lounge on Genesee Street before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

To listen to the album, visit distrokid.com/hyperfollow/zungafied/distillery-clinton.

