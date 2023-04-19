Auburn band A Cast of Thousands will celebrate the release of a new live album and bid farewell to its longtime drummer with a show on Saturday, April 22, at Moondog's Lounge.

The band's singer and guitarist, Terry Cuddy, told The Citizen the album is "the culmination of 13 years, seven studio albums and dozens of gigs."

The album was recorded Jan. 21 at the Cayuga Museum Carriage House Theater in Auburn, and is titled "Live at the Carriage House." The band has launched a Kickstarter for the album, with packages that include digital copies, CD copies, original posters by Ryan O'Hara and early access to music videos by local directors like Juliette Zygarowicz and Jesse Conti, as well as some videos from the Carriage House.

Saturday's show will also mark the band's last with drummer Jim Andrews, who is retiring from A Cast of Thousands.

“We are going to miss him and his genius behind the kit," Cuddy said. "He’s the best drummer I know and it has been a privilege to play with him. I know Saturday will be a special night for many reasons. We hope we see a lot of fans, both old and new.”

The show will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. at Moondog's, 24 State St., Auburn. There is no cover charge.

For more information, find A Cast of Thousands on Facebook.