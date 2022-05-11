Auburn band to celebrate SAMMY-nominated album release at brewery concert

An Auburn band will celebrate the release of its latest, award-nominated album at a party at a local brewery this weekend.

The Diana Jacobs Band will celebrate the release of "Love Each Other, Love Our World" at the party, which will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at Prison City Brewing's urban farm at 251 North St., Auburn. The party will feature an opening set by Irv Lyons Jr. and Edgar Pagan, followed by a performance by the Diana Jacobs Band.

"Love Each Other" features Jacobs on vocals with Mettis Jacobs on bass, Dave Kuykendall on guitar, Sue Ferlenda on backing vocals, Kizzy Mitchell on backing vocals, Dave Hanlon on drums, Jason Muskopf on keys, Nick Moses on trumpet, Matt Bond on trombone and Zach Pelton on sax. The album was released Nov. 26, but its party was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The album was nominated for a 2022 Syracuse Area Music Award for Best R&B. The band won the same award in 2018 for previous release "Good Metticine," while Jacobs won Best Blues in 2020 for her solo album, "What She Needs."

Admission to the party is $20 and includes a CD copy of the album and light food. A cash bar will be available as well.

For more information, visit dianajacobs.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0