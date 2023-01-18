Auburn band to celebrate seventh album's release with concert

After two postponements, Auburn rock band A Cast of Thousands will perform a concert to celebrate the release of its seventh album, “Songs from the Second Floor,” this weekend.

The band will take the stage of the Cayuga Museum Carriage House Theater, 203 Genesee St., Auburn, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.

The band consists of Terry Cuddy on guitar and vocals, Beth Cuddy on bass and vocals, Terry Quill on guitar and Jim Andrews on drums. Cuddy told The Citizen most of the songs on the album were written during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, with some addressing the current political climate. He called the album the "culmination of two years of work."

“Songs from the Second Floor” is also the first album the band recorded in a professional studio, Sunwood Recording in Trumansburg. Producer Eric Harvey (formerly of the band Spoon) recommended the band “get out of home recording and start getting serious about our songs,” Cuddy said. Though more expensive, the result was “our most professionally sounding album.”

“It was like going to a spa and (having) Sunwood and Eric take care of everything else,” he said. “All we had to do was play or sing.”

Admission to the concert, which was originally scheduled for Black Friday at the carriage house and then for December at Moondog's Lounge, is $10.

For more information, call the museum at (315) 253-8051 or find the band on Facebook.