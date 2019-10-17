Auburn band A Cast of Thousands is conducting a Kickstarter campaign to fund its next, and seventh album, "Sleeping World."
The band — consisting of Beth Beer, Terry Cuddy, Jim Andrews and Terry Quill — is planning to have the album ready for a vinyl release party Friday, Nov. 29, at the Carriage House Theater at the Cayuga Museum of History & Art in Auburn.
Set to release in November, the album spans several genres of pop music from the last 50 years, including rock 'n' roll, country western, folk, lo-fi and more. Two music videos from the album have been released: "Big White Lie" and "Fantasy," directed by Auburnians Jessi Conti and Joe Librandi-Cowan, respectively.
The Kickstarter's fundraising goal is $1,500. Rewards for supporters include former event posters, a rare letterpress poster, T-shirts, a vinyl copy of "Sleeping World" and a book of the band's lyrics over its 10-year career.
The Kickstarter is located at http://kck.st/2nwieyQ.
You have free articles remaining.
For more information on A Cast of Thousands, or to watch its music videos, find the band on Facebook.
WATCH: A Cast of Thousands, "Big White Lie"