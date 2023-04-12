Auburn cocktail bar A.T. Walley & Co. will celebrate 10 years in business with a day of live music and food and beverage specials on Saturday, April 15.

The 119 Genesee St. bar will host a performance by cover band No Filter from 4 to 7 p.m., followed by a set by DJ Mere at 8 p.m.

In honor of the anniversary, there will be three specials for $10 each: pizza, two specialty cocktails and pitchers of Utica Club beer.

Owned by Bernie Simmons, Jeff Campagnola and Nick Musso, A.T. Walley has made a name for itself with its selection of spirits, upscale lounge atmosphere and live events. It is one of the biggest accounts in the country for Tennessee whiskey brand George Dickel, and its signature events include summer concerts under a tent on the State Street Mall and the Santa Con pub crawl in December. Last year, the bar added a patio area next to the new State Street Public Plaza, and during the summer it sets up a sidewalk grill to sell food like cheesesteaks and chicken spiedies.

The name of the bar comes from a pharmacy that occupied its space more than a century ago: Amos T. Walley & Co. Drugstore.

For more information, visit atwalley.com or facebook.com/atwalley, or call (315) 282-7314.