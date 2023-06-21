Britches' Dance Bar will celebrate a year in business with two nights of DJs this weekend.

The 192 State St. bar will host "Total Request Live" with The Heavyweight DJ Dave Tyson from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, June 23, beginning with a mix of old-school roller skate jams. Then, from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, June 24, the bar will host a Battle of the DJs with DJ Chalmy, DJ Big Hype and DJ Hump.

The bar's weekly karaoke night with DJ Bryan Throw will also take place from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, having recently moved to that night from Wednesdays.

There is no cover charge for any events.

For more information, visit britchesdancebar.com or facebook.com/britchesdancebar.