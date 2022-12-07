 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HOLIDAYS

Auburn bar to host annual Santa Con pub crawl

Santa

Santas take to the streets of downtown Auburn during the inaugural Santa Con in 2016.

 The Citizen file

The sixth annual Santa Con, a Christmas-themed pub crawl through downtown Auburn, will take place beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.

The crawl is hosted by A.T. Walley & Co., 119 Genesee St., where the event will begin. Stops will include The Refinery at Hilton Garden Inn and Swaby's before returning to A.T. Walley, where there will be live music by Bad JuJu at 7 p.m. 

Participation in the crawl costs $10, which will be donated to the KT (Kayden Tubert) 12 Foundation. Participants are encouraged to wear Santa suits or other holiday attire, and to bring cash to expedite the crawl.

For more information, visit atwalley.com or call (315) 282-7314

