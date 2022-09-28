Auburn bar's beer fest to return with more than 20 breweries, music and more

Beers from more than 20 breweries near and far will be available to sample at Tinkers Guild's sixth annual Biggest Little Beer Fest this Saturday, Oct. 1.

The Auburn bar will host the breweries, along with live music and a food truck, in its outdoor area at 78 Franklin St. from 2 to 6 p.m.

Participating breweries include Equilibrium, Grimm, Lawson's Finest Liquids, Meier's Creek, Other Half, Sloop, Hudson Valley and Auburn's own Prison City. New to the list are highly sought-after breweries Hill Farmstead, of Vermont, and The Veil, of Virginia, as well as new local breweries Strangebird, of Rochester, and Grow, of Geneva.

Also new this year, the beer fest will offer almost all of its beers to go. Attendees will be able to order at a table at the event.

Along with the beer, the fest will feature live music by Tommy Connors beginning at 2 p.m. and My So-Called Band until about 8 p.m. Food will be available from Limp Lizard's food truck. A raffle for pastry stouts, and other rare beers, will be held as well. Attendees will be entered automatically but additional tickets can be purchased, with proceeds supporting Majorpalooza and other local charities.

Tickets to the event are $40.

For more information, find the event on Facebook or call Tinkers Guild at (315) 258-8129.