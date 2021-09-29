 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auburn bar's fifth annual beer fest to feature 15+ breweries, bands, food
FOOD & DRINK

Auburn bar's fifth annual beer fest to feature 15+ breweries, bands, food

{{featured_button_text}}
Tinkers Guild

Tinkers Guild on Franklin Street in Auburn in 2014.

 The Citizen file

The beers of more than 15 breweries will be available for sampling at Tinkers Guild when its Biggest Little Beerfest returns Saturday, Oct. 2.

The Auburn bar's fifth annual beer festival will feature the latest from Prison City, Hudson Valley, Bell's, Other Half, Sloop, Threes, Aurora and other breweries.

There will also be music by Tim Herron when the event begins at 2 p.m., and 8-Traxx as it concludes at 6 p.m. Food will be available from the Limp Lizard Bar & Grill food truck.

Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 at the 78 Franklin St. bar on the day of the event. Admission includes entry into drawings for distinguished beers like Goose Island's Bourbon County Brand Stout, Dogfish Head's 120 Minute IPA and more. Additional raffle tickets can be purchased, with proceeds going to Majorpalooza and other local charities. 

For more information, find Tinkers Guild on Facebook or call (315) 258-8129.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Jesse Palmer to host season 26 of ‘The Bachelor’ and replace Chris Harrison

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News