Auburn bar's fifth annual beer fest to feature 15+ breweries, bands, food

The beers of more than 15 breweries will be available for sampling at Tinkers Guild when its Biggest Little Beerfest returns Saturday, Oct. 2.

The Auburn bar's fifth annual beer festival will feature the latest from Prison City, Hudson Valley, Bell's, Other Half, Sloop, Threes, Aurora and other breweries.

There will also be music by Tim Herron when the event begins at 2 p.m., and 8-Traxx as it concludes at 6 p.m. Food will be available from the Limp Lizard Bar & Grill food truck.

Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 at the 78 Franklin St. bar on the day of the event. Admission includes entry into drawings for distinguished beers like Goose Island's Bourbon County Brand Stout, Dogfish Head's 120 Minute IPA and more. Additional raffle tickets can be purchased, with proceeds going to Majorpalooza and other local charities.

For more information, find Tinkers Guild on Facebook or call (315) 258-8129.

