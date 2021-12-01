Auburn bassist to play local shows with jazz supergroup

Renowned Auburn bassist Peter Mack will perform in the area twice this weekend with a new quartet of big musical names.

The Peter Mack Quartet will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn.

Then, at 8 the next night, the quartet will perform at Jazz Central, 441 E. Washington St., Syracuse.

Mack, a Berklee-trained musician who also runs design/build company Mack Studios in Auburn, assembled the quartet from lineups he's played with in the past. He's joined by keyboardist Chuck Lamb (the Brubeck Brothers, Bela Fleck, Peter Frampton), saxophonist Jeff Lederer (Matt Wilson, Allison Miller, Bobby Sanabria) and drummer Harvey Sorgen (Hot Tuna, Paul Simon, Ahmad Jamal).

“This qualifies as a supergroup by any means or measure,” CNY Jazz founder Larry Luttinger said in a news release.

“This is the nature of jazz, to explore boundaries, go where no one has gone before. Put these artists together, mix well, and what comes out is incredibly explosive, original and unique. They’ve been touring as a unit for some time now, and I an hardly wait to see what they can create. I’m sure they will swing like mad and bring a multitude of surprises to boot.”

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test, as well as wearing masks indoors except while eating or drinking, are required at both concert venues.

Admission to the Auburn concert is $27 in advance and $30 the day of the show. Admission to the Syracuse concert is $20 in advance and $25 at the door, or $10 for current students with a valid ID.

For more information, visit auburnpublictheater.org or cnyjazz.org.

Bebop's best: Auburn bassist performing local shows with all-star group Peter Mack and the Macktet will perform two concerts in Auburn over the next several weeks. Considering the style of music the group performs,…

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0