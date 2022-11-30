Auburn brewery, college, mall to host holiday markets

Those looking to do some holiday shopping at a local market will have plenty of options this weekend in the Auburn area.

Prison City Brewing, Cayuga Community College and Fingerlakes Mall will each host a holiday craft market Saturday and Sunday.

The Prison City Holiday Market will take place from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at the brewery's 251 North St. location.

There will be more than 50 vendors in the brewery's taproom and barn, as well as live music Saturday by Jon Lamanna from noon to 2 p.m., Tim Heron from 2 to 4 p.m., Neil Minet from 4 to 6 p.m. and Irv Lyons Lite Trio from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, the music will continue with Uncle John from 11 a.m. to noon, Chris Eves from noon to 2 p.m., Lisa Lee from 2 to 4 p.m. and AJ Dinoto from 4 to 6 p.m.

It's the second year of the market for the brewery, which touted the event as a one-stop destination for supporting small local businesses, beverages and music while shopping for Christmas.

"We always look for new and unique ways to enhance our customers' experience while visiting our brewery," Prison City Events Director Amy Casper said in a news release. "Our vendors will be stocked heavily this year after experiencing such high attendance last year."

For more information on the brewery's market, visit facebook.com/prisoncitypub.

Returning this year after two years away due to COVID-19 will be Cayuga Community College's annual Holiday Craft Fair.

The 47th edition of the fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at the college at 197 Franklin St., Auburn.

“We are delighted to be able to bring back this longstanding community event,” said Guy Cosentino, executive director of the Cayuga County Community College Foundation, which runs the fair on behalf of the college, in a news release.

The fair is free and open to the public, and usually has more than 100 vendors. This year's will also include food trucks and a craft table for children to make holiday decorations and gifts.

For more information on the college's fair, visit cayuga-cc.edu.

Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius will host its own Holiday Craft Fair & Vendor Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3.

The 1579 Clark St. Road shopping center will have vendors, live music by Perform 4 Purpose and school groups, performances by Absolute Dance, crafts, a Christmas sweater contest, a raffle and more. Photos with The Grinch will also be available from 1 to 4 p.m. each day. The character will continue to be at the mall at that time Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 18.

For more information on the mall's fair, visit fingerlakesmall.com.