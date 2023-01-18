 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
RECREATION

Auburn brewery starting indoor league for beanbag toss game

  • 0
Prison City grows

The renovated barn at Prison City Brewing at 251 North St. in Auburn.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Prison City Brewing in Auburn is starting an indoor league for BruBag, a game that combines cornhole and beer pong, this winter.

The game is like cornhole except there are six holes on each board, like beer pong. A hole is covered when a beanbag is thrown through it, and the team that fully covers the other's board first wins.

The league will begin Wednesday, Jan. 25, and continue for seven weeks through Wednesday, March 8. Games take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the brewery, 251 North St., Auburn.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

A maximum of 10 teams can register for the league. Teams can consist of two to four players, with only two playing at a time.

Teams will compete in best-of-three games, and an online leaderboard will be updated with standings and scheduled games.

Registration for the league is $110 and includes entry, leaderboard access and league T-shirts. Captains will be responsible for supplying team names, an email address and shirt sizes for team members.

People are also reading…

For more information, or to register, visit brubag.com/pages/prison-city-brewing-brubag-league.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Todd Chrisley shares message hours before he's set to report to prison

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News