Auburn brewery starting indoor league for beanbag toss game

Prison City Brewing in Auburn is starting an indoor league for BruBag, a game that combines cornhole and beer pong, this winter.

The game is like cornhole except there are six holes on each board, like beer pong. A hole is covered when a beanbag is thrown through it, and the team that fully covers the other's board first wins.

The league will begin Wednesday, Jan. 25, and continue for seven weeks through Wednesday, March 8. Games take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the brewery, 251 North St., Auburn.

A maximum of 10 teams can register for the league. Teams can consist of two to four players, with only two playing at a time.

Teams will compete in best-of-three games, and an online leaderboard will be updated with standings and scheduled games.

Registration for the league is $110 and includes entry, leaderboard access and league T-shirts. Captains will be responsible for supplying team names, an email address and shirt sizes for team members.

For more information, or to register, visit brubag.com/pages/prison-city-brewing-brubag-league.