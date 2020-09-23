 Skip to main content
Auburn brewery to hold anniversary party
FOOD & DRINK

Auburn brewery to hold anniversary party

  • Updated
The Good Shepherds Brewing Co. 3

The Good Shepherds Brewing Co. owner/brewer Garrett Shepherd stands in the brew room of the brewery's space at 132 Genesee St., the former location of clothing store PBJ on the Corner.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Good Shepherds Brewing Co., the first brewery to open in Auburn since Prohibition, will celebrate its sixth anniversary with a party from 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26.

Brewer Garrett Shepherd said he hopes to have all 24 lines in the brewery's taproom pouring his beers and hard ciders. Among the day's featured releases will be a barrel-aged Scotch ale, Old Dirty Bob, and a bourbon barrel-aged version of his Pavers Project Imperial Stout.

The brewery will also be serving soups and meatball hero sandwiches, with all proceeds from food sales going to the CNY Food Bank and CNY Diaper Bank.

Social distancing will be in effect due to the state's COVID-19 guidance.

The brewery is located at 132 Genesee St., where it moved from Loop Road in 2018. 

For more information, visit shepsbrewing.com or facebook.com/shepherdsbrewing.

