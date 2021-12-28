Auburn brewery to host comedy show

Prison City Brewing in Auburn will say goodbye to 2021 on a humorous note.
The brewery's 251 North St. facility will host a Homebrewed Comedy Show at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30. Performing will be Dario Joseph, Sara Shipley, Andy Kuhn and host Mike Peters.
Joseph, the headliner, started performing comedy in 2011 and worked in New York City for four years before returning to Rochester. He has opened for Brian Posehn, Ari Shaffir and more, and was selected Rochester's Funniest Person in 2014. Shipley won the same title in 2021. Kuhn is also from Rochester, while Peters hails from Binghamton.
Tickets to the show are $10, and a full dinner menu will be available at the brewery.
For more information, visit prisoncitybrewing.com.