Auburn brewery's 5K to feature party with music, games and more

Prison City Brewing will host its second Riot Run 5K Saturday, Sept. 25, with a party at its State Street brewpub to follow.

The race begins at 10 a.m. on Dill Street. The flat, closed course is mostly located along South Street, and will finish back at Prison City Pub & Brewery. There, until 2 p.m., the party will feature live music, food trucks and lawn games. Participants in the race will receive a Riot Run 5K glass filled with Mass Riot, Prison City's critically acclaimed India pale ale.

Participants will also receive a felt pennant, with additional swag upgrades available.

Registration for this year's race is $45 and available through 11:59 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24. A virtual option is available for $40.

The inaugural Riot Run 5K took place in 2019, and the 2020 edition was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Proceeds from the race support the run's local charity partner, Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca.

For more information, visit runsignup.com/Race/NY/Auburn/RiotRun5k.

