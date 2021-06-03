Auburn, Cayuga County mull summer events as COVID-19 guidance eases

Though COVID-19 guidance is relaxing and the pandemic receding, two factors prevent the city of Auburn and Cayuga County from fully restoring their summer event schedules: logistics and lead time.
As a result, some traditions remain canceled, including the county's July 3 fireworks, the Prison City Rambler's Father's Day Car Show, the Auburn Rotary Club's Party in the Park, and the Great Race.
Other traditions, however, are still in flux, including the city's summer concert series and Founder's Day festival.
One of the two factors responsible for the continued loss of events is the state's requirement that they have one or two points of entry so staff can log contact information from attendees, screen them for COVID-19 and separate them into unvaccinated and vaccinated crowds with capacity limits. The former has to wear masks and socially distance, while the latter does not.
Auburn City Manager Jeff Dygert told The Citizen that the state's requirement has led the city to look for alternative sites for its parks department's annual summer concert series and movie nights. Their usual sites, such as Hoopes and Market Street parks, aren't places where crowds can be easily controlled. Still, Dygert said, the city is trying to make the events happen somehow.
"We're working on doing some movies, and trying to get some bands, within the next few days," he said. "But it's going to be an odd summer."
Dygert said the city is also talking to the Finger Lakes Antique Automobile Club of America about Founder's Day, which traditionally takes place in August. Like the concert series and movie nights, the downtown street festival was canceled last year due to the pandemic. It's unlikely Founder's Day will take place as usual this year due to the point of entry problem, Dygert continued, but alternatives to that event are being discussed as well, including a parade featuring the automobile club. That could help compensate for the loss of the city's Memorial Day parade two years in a row, he added.
However, the automobile club has told Dygert it's concerned about the other factor preventing local summer events from returning: lack of lead time. The club finds sponsors for its events months in advance, he said. Likewise, most festivals and other summer traditions are planned similarly far ahead, if not all 364 other days of the year, to make sure they're successful.
That's why, when some Cayuga County legislators asked at a May 25 meeting if a decision on the July 3 fireworks at Emerson Park could be delayed a few more weeks, they were told that it could not.
Among the reasons why is another state requirement, which asks organizers of mass gatherings of more than 5,000 people to apply for a permit at least a month in advance. Legislators, Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck, Emergency Services Director Dale Currier and several other local officials met shortly before the deadline, but determined the fireworks just aren't feasible.
"Unfortunately the situation is fraught with way too many variables for the time we have and the resources we would have to commit to, that we have no control over," Currier said.
The fireworks probably would have drawn even more people than usual since they didn't take place last year, Currier said. That, in combination with emergency services personnel being "stretched to the max," would have made the event particularly challenging to pull off. Legislators Paul Pinckney and Timothy Lattimore questioned the decision, but Chairperson Aileen McNabb-Coleman assured them that "if there was a way to make this happen, we would make it happen." However, the Legislature could reschedule the fireworks for Labor Day weekend if guidance allows by then.
The cancellation of the Father's Day Car Show at the park was also noted at the Legislature meeting. But just as they did last year, the Prison City Ramblers have scheduled another event instead.
At 5 p.m. Friday, July 9, the club will begin a car cruise through the city. It will end at the Throop Fire Department, where barbecue will be served and a 50/50 raffle to support the department's new facility will be held. The club hopes to double the 100 cars its cruise had last year, it said in a news release. Some of those new vehicles will be first responders, whom this year's cruise honors.
"What better way to thank them and the community," the club said.
