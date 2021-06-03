Auburn, Cayuga County mull summer events as COVID-19 guidance eases

Among the reasons why is another state requirement, which asks organizers of mass gatherings of more than 5,000 people to apply for a permit at least a month in advance. Legislators, Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck, Emergency Services Director Dale Currier and several other local officials met shortly before the deadline, but determined the fireworks just aren't feasible.

"Unfortunately the situation is fraught with way too many variables for the time we have and the resources we would have to commit to, that we have no control over," Currier said.

The fireworks probably would have drawn even more people than usual since they didn't take place last year, Currier said. That, in combination with emergency services personnel being "stretched to the max," would have made the event particularly challenging to pull off. Legislators Paul Pinckney and Timothy Lattimore questioned the decision, but Chairperson Aileen McNabb-​Coleman assured them that "if there was a way to make this happen, we would make it happen." However, the Legislature could reschedule the fireworks for Labor Day weekend if guidance allows by then.

The cancellation of the Father's Day Car Show at the park was also noted at the Legislature meeting. But just as they did last year, the Prison City Ramblers have scheduled another event instead.