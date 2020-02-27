Auburn Chamber Orchestra's Family Concert to feature 'Star Wars,' more

The Auburn Chamber Orchestra will present a Family Concert of familiar and exciting music at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Auburn Alliance Church, 630 N. Seward Ave., Auburn.

The one-hour concert will include music from "Star Wars," Bill Bailey, "The Snow Maiden," "Marche Militaire Francaise" and more. The finale, an arrangement of Beethoven's "Ode to Joy," will see several Auburn Junior High School orchestra students join the orchestra to perform.

The show's guest conductor will be William J. Mercer Sr., who will offer commentary about the selections during the show. The show continues the 33rd concert season for the orchestra, which is comprised of performers of all age groups, including students.

"This concert features light classical music with selections to appeal to audience members from every age group,” Mercer said in a news release.

Admission to the event is a $5 donation for adults and free for children. It is supported by a grant from Auburn Eye MD's and Norman J. Chirco Esq.

For more information, visit auburnchamberorchestra.com or facebook.com/auburnchamberorchestra.

