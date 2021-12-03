Auburn Chamber Orchestra to mark 35th anniversary at concerts

The Auburn Chamber Orchestra will celebrate its 35th anniversary at two concerts in the area next week.

The concerts will take place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, in the Event Center of Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, 6877 E. Lake Road, Owasco. The orchestra was originally scheduled to perform at the playhouse in October, but postponed the concert due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Conductors Steve Frackenpohl and Aaron S. Burgess will lead the ensemble through a program that includes "Joyeuse Marche" by Emmanuel Chabrier, "Centennial Celebration" by Arthur Frackenpohl and several holiday selections, including "There's Christmas in the Air" as arranged by Carl Stromman, "The Bells of Christmas" as arranged by Bob Krogstad, "March of the Toys" by Victor Herbert, "What Child is This?" as arranged by Cerulli, "Sleigh Ride" by Leroy Anderson, "Mother Ginger" from "The Nutcracker Suite" by Tchaikovsky, and "Winter Wonderland" as arranged by Calvin Custer.

Admission to the concerts is free and open to the public, but donations at the door will be appreciated.

Attendees must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within the prior 72 hours, wear masks when not seated and socially distance when seated.

The concerts will mark Frackenpohl's last and Burgess' first as conductors of the orchestra.

Founded in 1986, the orchestra consists of several generations of performers from a wide range of communities and professions. It will continue its season in spring 2022. The orchestra performs about three to five times a year, with affordable entry fees to ensure community access. The orchestra also awards scholarships each year to graduating high school students who have participated in the group.

For more information, visit auburnchamberorchestra.com.

