John Ferrara will present an afternoon of Spanish and Latin American guitar music beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn.
A graduate of the Crane School of Music, Ferrara has performed at Onondaga Community College, the Great Lakes Guitar Society and more. He is also an award-winning instructor who teaches at the Music School of CNY. His repertoire consists of many solo works from the Renaissance to the present day, including original works for guitar by contemporary composers.
Tickets to the performance are $10 at the door. Proceeds support the Community Preservation Committee's care of the chapel.
For more information, visit willard-chapel.org or call (315) 252-0339.