Due to the overwhelming number of vendors who want to participate, the city of Auburn has postponed its inaugural Chicken Wing Festival from Saturday, June 24, to Saturday, Aug. 5.

The festival will be presented by the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District and 315Live Ent. It will include a chicken wing competition as well as live music and DJ Quis on the city's showmobile, facing east at the intersection of Genesee and William streets. There will also be artisan and craft vendors and family activities, such as basketball shooting competitions, toward Genesee and South streets.

BID Executive Director Stephanie DeVito told The Citizen the competition is open to any restaurants or food vendors, local or beyond, with the proper city and county vending requirements. Five judges will evaluate wings in three categories: dry, sauce and regular recipe. There will be trophies for first, second and third place winners, and a people's choice award with a trophy and BID gift certificate.

Those who wish to participate in the festival are asked to contact DeVito at stephanie@auburndowntown.org.

For more information, find the event's page on Facebook.